The last time Hearts manged that feat was over 20 years ago - in the 1996/97 season. A 3-1 win in September was followed by an emphatic 4-0 New Year derby victory. But what happened to the squad involved?

Gilles Rousset Towering French goalkeeper who stayed with Hearts until 2001, when he retired. Played more than 130 games for the Jambos

John Robertson wheels away after netting against Hibs at Easter Road

Gary Naysmith Left-back who played more than 100 games for Hearts before sealing move to Everton. Had spells with Sheffield United, Huddersfield, Aberdeen and East Fife, whom he later managed. Now boss at Queen of the South

Stefano Salvatori Versatile midfielder who spent his entire career in Italy barring three years at Hearts. Played for AC Milan, Fiorentina and Atalanta. Hung up his boots in 2002 but sadly died in October 2017 from cancer.

