Where are they now? The last Hearts team to go seven games without home league win

The last Hearts team to go at least seven games without a league win at Tynecastle came from the 2013/14 season as Gary Locke's side fought bravely against relegation amid a 15-point deduction brought on by administration. They went nine straight home Scottish Premiership games without victory, the last of which came in a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell, courtesy of ex-Jambo John Sutton.