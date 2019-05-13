The Hearts and Hibs players take to the field ahead of the last Edinburgh derby of the 2018/19 season. Picture: SNS Group

Where do Hearts and Hibs rank in the “positivity league table”?

New research has been published which reveals the Scottish Premiership clubs that have enjoyed positive social media coverage over the course of the last season.

Analytics firm SEMrush has revealed how the Scottish top flight would look if the table was based on positive social media alone...

1. Kilmarnock - 61%

2. Aberdeen - 59%

Third place for Hamilton, who enjoyed a bounce following the arrival of Brian Rice and are up seven per cent on last year
4. St Mirren - 51%

