This is where Hearts will finish in the Scottish Premiership this season - according to Football Manager 2020

The wait is almost over. Football Manager - the enormously popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy blossoming relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 now available to play.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:38 am

Just for fun, we put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated the Hearts’ current Scottish Premjoiership campaign, which ends in May. Click and scroll through the pages to see where The Jam Tarts and their rivals finished…

1. St Johnstone (12th) - RELEGATED

P38 W7 D9 L22 GD-20 = 30 PTS

Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. Motherwell (11th) - RELEGATED

P38 W9 D12 L17 GD-9 = 39 PTS

Photo: Jeff Holmes

3. St Mirren (10th)

P38 W10 D11 L17 GD-17 = 41 PTS

Photo: Jeff Holmes

4. Livingston (9th)

P38 W11 D9 L18 GD-21 = 42 PTS

Photo: Graham Stuart

