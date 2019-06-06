Which Hearts and Hibs players are on international duty this weekend?

Euro 2020 qualifiers, Women's World Cup matches, UEFA Nations League games are all on the cards this weekend

There's plenty of Capital interest in the international matches taking place over this weekend, with current and past players of both Hearts and Hibs likely to be involved.

Scotland face Cyprus on Saturday night at Hampden (7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event) with Hearts defender John Souttar and Marc McNulty, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibs, both in Steve Clarke's first national team squad. Ex-Hearts 'keeper Jon McLaughlin is in the squad as is former Hibs midfielder John McGinn. The Scots then face Belgium on Tuesday in Brussels.

Before that, on Friday night, Lithuania host Latvia in the European Championship qualifiers (7.45pm kick-off, Sky Sports Football), with Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka expected to start for Valdas Urbonas' team. He could be joined in midfield by former Hearts duo Arvydas Novikovas and Saulius Mikoliunas. However, there is no place in the squad for Slivka's former Easter Road colleague Deivydas Matulevicius. Lithuania then face Serbia in Belgrade on Monday night (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football).

Also on Friday, the Republic of Ireland are in European qualifying action in Denmark (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football). There's no room in the squad for Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle or Hibs winger Daryl Horgan however, while former Jambos loan star Jimmy Dunne has also been omitted. Ex-Hibs loanee and current Wolves first-teamer Matt Doherty is part of the travelling squad. The Irish then host Gibraltar in Dublin on Monday night (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football).

In Group F, former Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen could see game time as Norway take on Romania at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football). Norway then face the Faroe Islands in Torshavn on Monday night (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football).

Australia face the Republic of Korea on Friday, but injured Capital duo Martin Boyle and Ben Garuccio miss out while ex-Hibs duo Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan are left out as Graham Arnold fields a fringe team in Busan.

On Saturday, Northern Ireland face Estonia at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena in Group C (5pm, Sky Sports Football). Hearts defensive pair Aaron Hughes and Michael Smith are both in the squad, although whether either player will get any minutes on the pitch remains to be seen. Michael O'Neill's team then travel to play Belarus in Barysaw on Tuesday. (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football).

In Group E, former Hibs goalkeeper David Grof is in the Hungary squad for their match against Azerbaijan. (5pm, Sky Sports Football). Marco Rossi's side then host Wales on Tuesday (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football).

In Group J, Charis Mavrias - who spent part of last season at Hibs - could feature for Greece in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Italy in Athens (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football) - but there is no place in the squad for ex-Tynecastle midfielder Alexandros Tziolis. The Greeks then host Armenia on Tuesday (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football).

On Sunday afternoon, Scotland Women play their English counterparts in Nice in the Women's World Cup (5pm, BBC One). Hibs Ladies duo Jenna Fife and Joelle Murray are in the squad while ex-Hibees Lizzie Arnot, Chloe Arthur, Leanne Crichton, Claire Emslie, Kim Little, Shannon Lynn, Kirsty Smith and Caroline Weir are also involved. Shelley Kerr's side also face Japan in Rennes on June 14 (2pm, BBC One). Their final group match is against Argentina in Paris on June 20. (8pm, BBC Four).

Also on Sunday, Arnaud Djoum's Cameroon take on Zambia in an international friendly (kick-off 6.30pm).