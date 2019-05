Using the information from the SPFL's stats centre we devised a points system to rank the league’s 12 teams in terms of fouls, yellow cards and red cards. A foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Click and scroll to find out which side finished the season as the league's 'bad boys'.

1. Celtic - 580 points (12th) Fouls - 370. Yellow cards - 45. Red cards - 3.

2. St Johnstone - 632 (11th) Fouls - 384. Yellow cards - 57. Red cards - 2.

3. Dundee - 736 (10th) Fouls - 426. Yellow cards - 70. Red cards - 3.

4. Livingston - 753 (9th) Fouls - 491. Yellow cards - 58. Red cards - 3.

