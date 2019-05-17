Who is Alex Petkov - the Hearts midfielder primed for a role against Celtic?

Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted that he will make changes to the team to face Celtic in the final league game of the season.

One of those who the manager has earmarked for an appearance at Parkhead on Sunday ahead of next week's Scottish Cup final against the same opposition at Hampden Park is Alex Petkov.

Alex Petkov was on the bench for Hearts last week.

Levein said: “The one who has probably been doing best and not had an opportunity yet is young Alex. He has had an excellent season in the reserves so he might be involved at some point on Sunday."

Who is he?

Petkov is a 19-year-old Bulgarian who joined Hearts back in 2016, arriving from Cherno More in his homeland.

The player signed a three-year deal after his British-based fellow countryman agent organised a trial which saw the player impress.

Due to his age and it being an international transfer, Hearts were duty bound to “guarantee the player an academic education in addition to his football education" as per article 19 of FIFA’s rules.

He was enrolled at Tynecastle High School, a mere Olly Lee free-kick from the stadium in Gorgie.

What type of player is he?

The Bulgarian is versatile, capable of playing in the centre of defence or in the middle of the park and has the build to hold his own against older and more grizzly opponents.

Writing in 2017, Barry Anderson said Petkov is "hulking, 6ft 2in tall, man’s body".

The player admits his preference is the centre of midfield, where he has played regularly for the reserve side and the U20s before it. However, he made his debut for the first-team in defence.

Assistant manager Austin MacPhee said: “I think there’s a young player there who could also follow in John Souttar’s footsteps."

First-team experience at Hearts?

Petkov has played just 45 minutes of first-team football at Tynecastle.

His debut arrived in the infamous Betfred Cup groups stages at the star of the 2017/18 season. coming off the bench to replace Souttar to play at centre-back.

It was a positive experience, he kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.

Since then he has made fleeting appearances on the bench, the most recent being at Aberdeen last week.

Loan spells?

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Berwick Rangers, making just a handful of appearances for the League Two outfit.

This campaign he has played reserve football, helping the team to success in the Reserve Cup.

Future?

The Bulgarian U21 international signed a one-year deal until May 2020 last month and was voted Reserves Player of the Year at the POTY awards on Sunday.

He is expected to challenge for a place in the first-team squad.

What has Levein said?

“We brought a load of players in because we lost almost all of our youth. Petkov came in and is doing really well. He has kicked on again this year.

“This summer, for some of them, is going to be quite critical. It’s about whether they are going to push on and become part of the first-team squad, whether they might have to go out on loan again, or they might need to go somewhere else with us getting a sell-on clause or something.

“It’s a big season for them but I still look at that younger group as the ones who have come through the academy. From then on, I’m comfortable with what we’ve got. In fact, I’m very happy with what we’ve got.”

What he said?

“I want to be the best I can be. I learn from all the players. They are really good players and it’s been amazing training with them over these last few weeks. When you first come in, you’re quiet because you’re a young boy. That’s normal.”

Anything else?

Petkov lives in digs with Bobby Burns, the Bulgarian having a fondness for seafood.