Why Craig Halkett believes Hearts can build on two huge wins of beating Hibs and Aberdeen

Craig Halkett feels Hearts have regained belief and confidence after beating Hibs and Aberdeen inside three days. Now he wants them to continue climbing the Premiership table before November’s Betfred Cup semi-final with Rangers.

Halkett’s stoppage-time header at the end of 90 minutes on Wednesday night preserved Hearts’ place in the cup competition as they drew 2-2 with Aberdeen. After extra-time, they won 3-0 on penalties.

That continued a morale-lifting week following Sunday’s inspired 2-1 victory in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Having sat bottom of the league and winless before that fixture, Halkett explained the significance of this week’s back-to-back victories ahead of tomorrow’s Premiership visit to St Mirren.

“I think it’s huge. We sat down before the derby on Sunday and we said it was important to not only win the derby but to try and kick on from that and try to win two, three, four games,” said the defender.

“As much as the derby was important for everyone and great for the fans and the club, it was really important to get to a semi-final on Wednesday night. I think as a squad we are really good. We’re really strong. It was just about getting that first win and kicking on.

“We started really fast [against Aberdeen] and once you get this crowd behind your back it’s amazing - a great atmosphere. It’s such a difference from what it’s been in previous weeks and it really does help. I think the belief is coming back and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Supporters at Tynecastle Park recently called for manager Craig Levein to be removed but their backing was vital on Wednesday. “In previous weeks the crowd has shown its frustration, and rightly so,” added Halkett.

“The manager said it was important that we came out and went fast because he knows this crowd will get on your side and affect the opposition. We’re just thankful they did that. We went behind twice with two penalties which maybe wasn’t deserved but they still got behind us. It did really help.

“It was a brilliant game to be involved in. As a footballer that’s the games you want to be involved in, quarter-finals and semi-finals of the cup. I’m just delighted to get this club to another semi-final.”

Halkett was shunted from centre-back to centre-forward near the end of regulation time and managed to head Hearts’ second equaliser in the dying seconds. “I wasn’t actually sure what the manager was trying to tell me at first,” he laughed.

“Once I got the message to go up front I was obviously delighted. It was back to my old days as a striker. When I was younger, when I first signed for Rangers, I was a striker. It was just a bit of the old play there.

“People might be thinking I’m more of a striker now than a centre-back. I’m just delighted, when you get the nod to go up front you just try to help the team any way you can.

“Going behind twice is never ideal but I think it just showed the character of the team that we came back twice and went on to win the game on penalties.”

With Hearts meeting Rangers and Hibs facing Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-finals, there is the chance of an all-Edinburgh final. Most people will assume the opposite and expect the Glasgow clubs to prevail, but Halkett insisted Hearts can upset Rangers.

“I think so, definitely. When teams get to semi-finals you’re not going there just to take part, you want to go and win. Our squad on paper is really strong. I think on our day, if we perform well, we can beat anyone.”