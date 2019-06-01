Why ever-present Hearts star Claire Delworth is pleased as punch to be in maroon

It’s so far so good for Hearts in their endeavour to reach the top flight of Scottish women’s football.

The Jambos currently lead the way in Scottish Building Society SWPL 2 heading into the summer break, two points clear of nearest challengers Hamilton Accies. They return to action when Kilmarnock visit Oriam on August 4.

Teenage full-back Claire Delworth has started every match this season under head coach Andy Enwood and says there is a real feel-good factor among the squad.

“Things have been going great so far,” said Delworth, who has been a Hearts season ticket holder for more than ten years. “It was disappointing not to win the league last year but we’ve picked it up this season so far. We’ve still had some disappointing results but as a team we work really hard for each other. Our aim is to win the league but my own target is just to play as well as I can each game.

“I’ve started every game this season so it’s great to be involved. The league is very competitive so it’s going to be a tough second half but we’ll be refreshed and ready for the challenge.”

Hearts owner Ann Budge announced in December the club would be investing an annual six-figure sum into the women’s set-up. And the decision to throw their weight behind the women’s team was underlined at yesterday’s official launch of the new 2019/2020 home kit when Delworth joined the likes of captain Christophe Berra, Sean Clare and Jake Mularaney in parading the new jersey.

“I’m extremely proud to have been involved in the launch of the new top and a dream come true for me being a Hearts fan,” the former Tynecastle High pupil said. “Every time I put on the strip I think to myself ‘how have I managed to get here?’ I always remember when I started going to the games when I was six-years-old and saying to my dad ‘I want to play here and wear the strip.

“We played at Tynecastle a few weeks ago against Dundee United and although we lost, it was an unbelievable experience. Everything about it just felt surreal. The pitch was different class. We play our home games at Oriam too so we’re kind of spoilt for choice!

“You can see changes already at Hearts and the opportunities that are now there for the women’s team so it’s really exciting to be a part of.”

Delworth will be joining the rest of the nation in getting behind Shelley Kerr’s squad who fly out to France next week ahead of Scotland’s first ever World Cup finals.

“The women’s game is getting bigger all the time and to see almost 20,000 at Hampden on Tuesday night was amazing,” the 18-year-old said. “There’s a real buzz about the country with the World Cup just around the corner.

“I think the girls will surprise a lot of people in France and will do well. I was hoping to go over and support them but due to work commitments I can’t go. But I will be watching on the tv and will be right behind them all the way.”

Meanwhile, Hutchison Vale welcome Patrick Thistle to Saughton Enclosure tomorrow in the league’s only fixture.