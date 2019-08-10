Why Hearts debut will be such a significant moment in Aidy White’s career

Hearts manager Craig Levein is excited for Aidan White as the injury-plagued left-back prepares to play his first competitive match for more than two-and-a-half years against Ross County today.

The 27-year-old Irishman hasn’t featured since starting for Barnsley against Rotherham in a Championship match in January 2017 after having his career severely hindered by injury problems.

Since signing for Hearts in March of this year, White has been steadily building himself back up over the past few months and is due to start in place of the suspended Aaron Hickey at Tynecastle today.

“He’s as ready as he can be without playing matches,” said Levein. “I’m excited for him, he been out for a long time. He’s had to endure a fair bit of heartache but we’ve been very patient with him. He’s been in since February and has shown some really good things in training, but there’s nothing like going on the pitch. I’m sure he’ll be a wee bit nervous but that’s a good thing.”

Levein, who knows the effect of serious injury from his own playing days, is aware of how big an occasion today’s match will be for White. “If he gets through the game or we get 80 minutes out of him and he does well it will be a significant moment in a career that looked at one time like he wouldn’t play again,” said the manager. “I have to credit the medical staff here for their patience and how they’ve managed to coax him back to full fitness. Touch wood, he doesn’t have any further problems.”