Why Hearts fans should not make plans for opening-day fixture against Aberdeen

The fixture list was released on Friday morning and it pitted Hearts with a trip to Pittodrie.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3 August. However, fans should not make plans for the trip north despite cheap trains on offer.

Aberdeen will likely be involved in European competition the Thursday before (1 August). If that is the case the Hearts game, it has been confirmed, will be moved to Sunday, 4 August.

The Dons face Finnish side RoPs in the the Europa League first qualifying round next month.

If they get past the team who finished second in the Veikkausliiga in 2018 they will move into the second qualifying round against Fola Esch or Chikhura Sachkhere.

Those matches will take place on 25 July and 1 August.

Hearts have confirmed that the clash with Aberdeen has been chosen by BBC Alba for its deferred coverage so fans will be able to watch the match in full after it has been played.

