Why Hearts star Glenn Whelan has been left out of the team to play Livingston - and good news on the injury front

Glenn Whelan missed the clash with Livingston. Picture: SNS

Hearts fans were dismayed at the starting XI for the clash with Livingston when the team was announced on Saturday afternoon. Glenn Whelan was not included.

With a number of players already out injured, supporters were fearing the worst.

However, speaking to BBC Sportsound, manager Craig Levein has allayed any concerns that that the influential midfielder is the latest long-term casualty.

The Irishman has been a key cog in the middle of the pitch for the Tynecastle side.

Levein said: "I've not risked Glenn Whelan today. His hamstring was tight in training on Friday so with the current injury problems I didn't want to exacerbate those by putting Glenn in a situation where he might have to come off with an injury."

Earlier this week, the Hearts boss lost Jake Mulraney and Aidy White to injury, joining Peter Haring, Steven Naismith, Jamie Walker, Craig Halkett and John Souttar on the sidelines.

There is good news surrounding Naismith. The forward has been in training the last few days and could return on Wednesday for the trip to St Johnstone.

Levein said: "He trained this morning. He has been in training with us the last few days before the game today.

"I've taken it a little bit slower with his recovery this time. I was very anxious and keen to to get him back in the team and I was pushing the medical team to get him back on the field quicker. And obviously that hasn't helped the situation. So this time I've been a little bit more patient.