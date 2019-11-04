'You would be off your head if you didn't want that job' - Former Tynecastle pair Neil McCann and Robbie Neilson on Hearts job

Neil McCann (left) and Robbie Neilson have spoken about the Hearts job

Former Hearts duo Neil McCann and Robbie Neilson have spoken about the vacant managerial role at their previous club following the departure of Craig Levein.

The ex-Scotland boss was relieved of his duties as Tynecastle head coach last Thursday following Hearts' 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone. The Jambos are currently second-bottom of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference.

Hearts are understood to have been "inundated" with applications for the position after Levein's second spell at the helm came to an end. While there is no preferred candidate, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been strongly linked with the role although Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows said there had been no official approach from Hearts.

McCann, who had two spells as a player at Tynecastle and managed another of his former clubs in Dundee for 18 months between 2017 and 2018, told the BBC he would be interested in returning to Gorgie in a managerial capacity.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "Of course I'd take it. You would be off your head if you didn't want a job like that.

"But it's going to be a big list and you're going to have to clamour over a lot of people to get to the top of it."

Current caretaker boss Austin MacPhee is also understood to be keen on taking the job on a full-time basis, and said in the aftermath of Hearts' 3-0 Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Rangers that he didn't think the result would affect his chances.

Neilson 'happy at Tannadice'

Robbie Neilson, who led Hearts back to the Scottish Premiership after their relegation to Scottish football's second tier, insisted he was happy in his current role at Dundee United.

He has only just signed a new contract at Tannadice, and indicated his desire to get United promoted to the Premiership as well.

"I've got a great job, one that I am really excited about. I am here to get [United] promoted and then build up in the Premiership. That is my only focus.