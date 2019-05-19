‘Youngsters were a credit’ – Hearts fans react to 2-1 defeat by Celtic

Hearts fans were pleased with the performance of their teenage trio – Aaron Hickey, Andy Irving and Connor Smith – during the 2-1 loss to Celtic ...

rick witter: “A good learning experience today. Hickey, Irving and Smith all good.

Gambo: “Game over without being embarrassed. Only one injury to a player who would probably have started on bench next week. A few youngsters exposed to a big game atmosphere and coped ok. Onto the big one next week.”

maroonsgotop: “No Wighton lover but thought he worked hard today and of course made the block on Bain for the goal.”

Sexton Hardcastle: “Positive as it could have been without winning/picking up a point. Well done to the kids who worked hard for 90 minutes and for Levein for getting his team and tactics fairly spot on under the circumstances. Full steam ahead 25 May.”

clouston 1992: “Now we can look forward to the big one next week. Genuinely believe we do have a chance.”

Cruyff Turn: “Hickey is a talented lad, in a few years when he is physically stronger, he will be excellent. Don’t know why Andy Irving hasn’t played before now this season (apart from Cove). Better footballer than Lee and Bozanic. Composed and a great passer. Connor Smith did well too. Well done young lads.”

letsalldothebeattie: “Thought Hickey played well and done even better to carry on when clearly struggling. Irving looked composed in the middle would like to see him getting more chances next season. Smith done not too bad again today hopefully gets more chances next season. Wighton thought he done a very difficult job well today.”

All roads lead to Gorgie: “Impressed with the youngsters and Wighton had a better game than usual, in the first half anyway. Clare needs to do more next week but at least he will be fit as he didn’t use much energy today.”

greggy123: “Happy with that, all the youngsters were a credit to themselves. Wighton looked better and hickey maybe put him self in with a shout for next week.”