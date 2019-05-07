Zdenek Zlamal: Hearts players still have to earn Scottish Cup final places

Hearts players’ minds wandering towards the Scottish Cup final is dangerous with two league games remaining. Goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal today offered a note of caution to his colleagues, stressing that places in the team for Hampden Park have still to be earned.

Ironically, this message comes from someone whose name is likely to be one of the first on the teamsheet against Celtic on the 25th of the month. Yet experience tells 33-year-old Zlamal to take nothing for granted. He knows he must prove himself during Hearts’ last two league fixtures away to Aberdeen and Celtic to secure his cup final experience. The same goes for the rest of Craig Levein’s first-team squad.

The amiable Czech regained his starting place in February having been dropped two months previously. He carried a fair amount of the blame for a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Livingston, but when understudy Colin Doyle made a costly error at Motherwell, Zlamal found himself recalled. He has looked assured and reliable since then.

So, it would seem pretty certain that he will be Hearts’ last line of defence for the season’s showpiece. However, there is still work to be done before then for all concerned. He knows pressure does not relent simply because the last two league games might be relatively meaningless for the Edinburgh club.

“In every game, every player has to fight and do their best. You need to give your best performance to stay in the team,” said the keeper, speaking exclusively to the Evening News. “Especially at Hearts, there is pressure from everybody. There is pressure from fans and the people around the club. Everybody expects that we will be successful so you must be ready for that. Football is up and down and up and down. My priority is just to focus on the next game at Aberdeen and try to be successful there.”

There is also the important matter of building confidence and momentum. Friday’s trip to Aberdeen and the game at Celtic Park on Sunday week are two of the most difficult fixtures on the Ladbrokes Premiership calendar. Hearts lost 1-0 at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday and need results to boost morale between now and the final.

“If we are successful in these two games then we will have more confidence,” explained Zlamal. “If we don’t manage to get some results then it doesn’t matter. The final is different, a different kind of game. I think every player will be ready for the last two games and especially for Hampden. It is important to be successful just for confidence.”

The goalkeeper is realistic and honest enough to admit that he finds it difficult to prevent cup final thoughts entering his mind, even three weeks before the event. Hearts have not been involved in a Scottish Cup final since 2012, when they famously beat city rivals Hibs 5-1, so the whole occasion will be new for the current generation at Tynecastle Park.

The concern is that too much focus is given to the final, particularly when some supporters consider the two league games left to be incidental. That mindset won’t be allowed at Riccarton, even if Zlamal does occasionally allow himself to wonder what awaits later in the month.

“That game is on the 25th and we have other games before then. I try to live in the present. I don’t want to think about the final but, to be honest, sometimes I do think about the final. The fans remind me about it, telling me it is a huge game. I think every player feels this. We have to finish the league as best we can first. I don’t want to think too much about anything apart from these last games. Sometimes the last step is the hardest one and I think everybody knows that.”

Saturday was his 38th appearance of the campaign and he is undisputably the first-choice goalkeeper in the current Hearts squad. The defeat created a deflated atmosphere around Tynecastle when players emerged with their children at full-time to thank supporters for their backing this season.

Kilmarnock scored late on through defender Stuart Findlay, just as they did through Ross Millen back in November to win their previous visit to Gorgie. Conversely, Hearts have won both matches between the clubs at Rugby Park this season to give the meetings between then sides a rather upside down appearance.

“It is very even between us and Kilmarnock, this is true,” said Zlamal. That is a little bit weird because when we played Kilmarnock away, both games were brilliant for us. Now we have lost the two home games 1-0. Both goals in the home game came later in the game so we are very disappointed with that. We are also disappointed for the fans because it was our last home game. We wanted to win to give them a nice finish but it did not happen. That is frustrating but still the biggest game is coming.”