Steven Naismith compared Lawrence Shankland to legendary Hearts goalscorer John Robertson and labelled him the best finisher in Scotland following the Edinburgh derby. Shankland produced an exquisite finish to decide the game in stoppage-time at Easter Road having missed a penalty early in the game.

With a number of clubs monitoring his progress, Shankland claimed his 16th Hearts goal in his 26th outing for the club to secure the 1-0 win over Hibs. Naismith, the Tynecastle head coach, lavished praise on the 28-year-old with Rangers and others interested in his services. Hearts, though, are determined to keep Shankland unless they receive an offer they cannot refuse.

Shankland's early penalty clipped the outside of the post but he still produced the game's biggest moment of quality after 93 minutes. Hibs also had a penalty saved by Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark after 15 minutes. "When we missed I was still comfortable. It was so early on and the set-up and what I thought we could do in the game was still there," said Naismith.

"They got the penalty and you are a bit anxious they are going to score it and change the dynamic of the game. But Hibs came out and changed the way they have been playing recently, pinning our back five. We didn’t put enough pressure on the wide areas, that’s why we changed it at half-time. In the past we have been criticised for players playing in certain positions, an example being Alex Cochrane. In Europe, we played him in central mid and got slaughtered for it. I think tonight he showed why we trust him in there. He was really good."

Speaking on Shankland's future, Naismith remained philosophical ahead of the January transfer window. The striker's contract at Tynecastle runs until summer 2025. "Every team in Scotland will sell their players if they get offered a fortune. That is a fact," said Naismith. "We’ve got a player who is loved here. He enjoys it, as you can see because he is scoring and playing really well. He has 18 months on his contract. While he is at the club we have to enjoy him.

"We as a club have a comfortable stance on where we’re at, not just with Shanks but with any player. That is the evolution of football. We will sit down with Shanks at the right time and see if we can keep him at the club for longer. If that’s not the case he might be here for six months or he might be here for 18 months. Just enjoy him while he is here. Enjoy him week-to-week as he produces that."

Shankland's status at Tynecastle is not far off that of legendary goalkeeper Craig Gordon, according to Naismith. "I don’t think he is far off it. I think his goal record, his goal return – are there many better than him and John Robertson? I’m not so sure. He is in that bracket for me," stated the head coach.

"I think there is still more to come. His goal return is unbelievable, but that’s his easiest part because he has done it his whole career. His hold up play now, his standing in the game is miles from where it was when he was at Ayr or Dundee United. He understands the game, he is now a leader, he is the captain. He is all-round centre-forward who I would argue is now the best finisher in Scotland."

Naismith hopes the hero status could play a part in persuading Shankland to stay in Gorgie. "It will play a part, but so does money, so does enjoying football, so does getting to as high a level as you can. I think what is probably driving Shanks at the moment is making that Euros squad [with Scotland] as well – which he has in the next six months."

Asked if Euro 2024 would be an added motivation for him to stay at Hearts, Naismith replied with tongue in cheek. "If Real Madrid came in, no," he smirked. "But it will play a part along with style of play, finance, the run you are on and how comfortable you are at a club. All of these things play a part for a footballer. It’s not just a case of ‘I’m moving because everyone says I am moving.’ Whether it happens or it doesn’t, it’s just the evolution of a football club."

Naismith shouldered personal criticism just a few weeks ago from some Hearts supporters, but his team have now won six of their last eight matches. "That’s the game. It will happen again if we don’t win the next two, more pressure will come - but I am comfortable. I know the way it is now," he said. "I think there is progress. We can look at clean sheets, away wins, the way we are playing, there are loads of changes and loads of improvements and so much more to go.

"The biggest thing for me tonight is that we found a way. That is a great, great thing to have as a team. We didn’t play our best, we defended well but we found a way to win. That is credit to the boys. It’s a really pleasing night.” The head coach reserved praise for goalkeeper Zander Clark after a penalty save and a third successive clean sheet. Gordon is fully fit after a leg break but is having to bide his time on the substitutes' bench. "I think there has been pressure put on externally. I have been consistent with what I’ve said," explained Naismith.