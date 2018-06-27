Levein eyes new Hearts winger as he confirms Milinkovic deal is dead

Craig LEVEIN is attempting to sign another wide player after the collapse of David Milinkovic’s transfer to Hearts.

The Evening News revealed last week that a move to bring the Genoa attacker, who spent last season on loan at Tynecastle, back on a permanent contract after his wage demands proved too high for the Edinburgh club. Levein confirmed there is no chance of the deal being revived and has now turned his attention elsewhere. With new signing Jake Mulraney, Dane Danny Amankwaa and young duo Lewis Moore and Anthony McDonald currently the attacking wide players at his disposal, the manager hopes to bolster this department of his squad in the coming days.

Craig Levein is keen to bring another winger to Hearts. Pic: SNS

“It’s dead,” said Levein, with regard to the Milinkovic transfer. “I pulled the plug on it. We’re just too far apart in terms of the money he was looking for. With Milinkovic being out of the running, I’m trying to bring another wide player in, but I don’t know yet if the one I’m working on will get done this week, or even at all.”

Levein, who has a young American goalkeeper on trial, confirmed that his bid to sign Steven Naismith from Norwich City is still reliant on the former Scotland player coming to an agreement with his parent club. “The situation is now between Steven and Norwich,” he said. “I can’t do any more just now.”

Levein intends to continue running the rule over Ali Crawford for the next few weeks as he weighs up whether to offer the former Hamilton Accies midfielder a contract. The 26-year-old has been training with Hearts since they returned for pre-season last week as he tries to earn himself a deal following 11 years at Hamilton.

“Ali’s had a lot of time out last season with injury so we just want to see where he is,” said Levein. “Obviously he’s not going to be 100 per cent up to speed but he’ll be in with us for a couple of weeks anyway. I’ve always admired his ability but he’s just in the door so I want to give him a bit of time.”