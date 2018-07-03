Liam Smith given chance to impress Hearts manager Craig Levein

Liam Smith can stake a first-team claim during Hearts’ pre-season campaign with fellow right-backs Jamie Brandon and Marcus Godinho both injured.

Manager Craig Levein is open-minded about whether the homegrown full-back, who is under contract for another year, will be part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Smith spent last year on loan at St Mirren and is one of four recognised right-backs at the club – Michael Smith, Brandon and Godinho the others.

The latter duo will both be sidelined for the opening months of the campaign as they recover from injury.

“Liam’s obviously been out on loan at St Mirren for a year so I want to have a look at him and see how he’s progressed since he last played for us,” Levein told the Evening News.

“We’re only really just starting the football stuff now so I want to take a good look at him. The fact Jamie Brandon and Marcus Godinho are out for the start of the season is another factor to think about with regard to Liam. He’s done well in training so far, so we’ll just see how he gets on.”