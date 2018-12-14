Livingston 5-0 Hearts: As it happened Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Relive the action from the Tony Macaroni Arena as Livingston put five past ten-man Hearts . Hearts celebrate a goal against Motherwell. Picture: SNS Group Watch: Young Hearts players take on MasterChef challenge for charity Christophe Berra discusses his Hearts future on eve of his 200th appearance