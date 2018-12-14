Livingston v Hearts latest: Live updates from the Friday night Ladbrokes Premiership clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say All the updates from the Tony Macaroni Arena as Livingston host Hearts in the Ladbrokes Premiership Press F5 or hit refresh for the latest Hearts celebrate a goal against Motherwell. Picture: SNS Group Christophe Berra discusses his Hearts future on eve of his 200th appearance