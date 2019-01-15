Malaury Martin one of six loanees returning to Hearts

French midfielder Malaury Martin has returned to Hearts after his season-long loan at Dunfermline was cut short.



Irish striker Aidan Keena is also back at Riccarton from East End Park alongside several other loanees rejoining their parent club.

Midfielder Andy Irving has returned from Falkirk, defender Chris Hamilton is back from Berwick Rangers, goalkeeper Kevin Silva left Raith Rovers, while winger Lewis Moore is back from Forfar.

It remains to be seen if some of the above are loaned out again before the January transfer window closes, or if any will be able to force their way into manager Craig Levein's first-team plans.

Meanwhile, teenage forward Euan Henderson will remain on loan at Montrose until the summer.