Man dies after collapsing during Hearts’ 4-0 win over Celtic

HEARTS fans are preparing a tribute to a tragic fan who collapsed during their 4-0 win over Celtic.

The Daily Record has reported that Eddie McRiner, 60, took ill at Tynecastle on Sunday and died later in hospital.

An appeal has gone out from friends and family, who have asked fans to take part in a 60th-minute round of applause during Wednesday’s derby with Hibs.

His stepdaughter Michelle De Ponio said: “His loves in life were my son Cameron, his mum Janette, my mum Fiona and Hearts.”

Dozens of social media posts have been shared asking fans join the tribute.

Posting on Facebook, Brian Riley said: “Sorry to hear about Eddie McRiner who took ill at Tynie on Sunday. Knew him from Sighthill way back. RIP.”