Marcus Godinho interview: Hearts debut, injuries, Michael Smith and World Cup

Marcus Godinho could be forgiven for allowing himself a moment of reflection when his short but eventful Hearts career comes full circle tomorrow.

Fir Park was the venue where the versatile youngster made his first ever appearance for the Tynecastle club last March, thrown in to a Scottish Cup tie against Motherwell just a month after completing a loan stint in League Two with Berwick Rangers.

It was a prodigious rise and Godinho still recalls the feeling of utter shock when he saw his name on the team-sheet. Despite succumbing to a 2-1 defeat, Godinho emerged from the contest with rave reviews.

The subsequent year has been, in his own words, “choppy”.

He made his international debut for Canada, suffered another serious knee injury – having missed the bulk of the 2016/17 campaign with similar damage – and scored his maiden goal for the club against St Johnstone last month.

But as he returns to North Lanarkshire, he will step on to the pitch far more comfortable with his status as a senior player and determined to make the right-back role his own.

“I remember that game at Fir Park well. I found out just before the game that I was actually playing,” he recalled. “In that exact moment I was quite nervous. But once I got out there I forgot the nerves and enjoyed the whole experience.

“I just got chucked in. There was a team meeting before and I just saw my name go up on the slide and couldn’t believe it.

“I had a little inkling because I had done a bit of the shape the day before – but I was still thinking in back of my head: it’s a big game, he’s not going to throw me in!

“It’s been a bumpy, choppy ride since, I got injured again and I have been in and out. It has been tough for me to get a run of games. But now the opportunity is there and I am determined to make this my spot now.

“This is the chance I have been waiting for.”

The circumstances of Godinho’s window of opportunity are somewhat bittersweet, he concedes. Regular right-back Michael Smith has been ruled out for around two months after suffering a thigh tear during Hearts’ 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot last Sunday. As well as emerging as the Jambos’ Mr Consistency in defence, Smith has been a constant source of guidance and inspiration for the Canadian.

“It was hard to see Michael go out because I am close with him,” continued Godinho. “We get on well, he’s a great guy. I am always trying to learn from him.

“He’s maybe not as noticeable on the pitch as Christophe [Berra] and Naisy [Steven Naismith] – he doesn’t shout as much as the other two – but he passes on great advice and from watching and speaking to him, there is so much to learn.

“It’s the same on the training pitch, he’ll give me lots of pointers.”

Godinho added: “Even after the injury, I’m sure if he’s watching the games and there are things I don’t do well or stuff I can do better he will be the first to tell me!”

While destined to be a pivotal part of the run-in at club level for Hearts, Godinho’s international aspirations also loom large. Canada will take part in the Gold Cup this summer and the defender, with one cap to his name, is determined to force his way into John Herdman’s plans.

Taking a more expansive view, he also believes it is a tantalising time to be a Canuck kid, with his homeland launching their own domestic league and ploughing more money into the game ahead of the nation co-hosting the World Cup with the United States and Mexico in 2026.

“I am hoping to be involved this summer at the Gold Cup,” added Godinho. “It’s a huge tournament so to get a few games there would be great for me. From there I just want to push on and stay involved for the qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s a level which, when I am playing regularly, I feel I can play at. Everything is really coming together. They’re investing a lot of money into football across Canada so it feels like a really exciting time.”

He smiled: “Come 2026, I’ll be 29 which is a good age to be targeting a World Cup – it’s worked out well for me!”