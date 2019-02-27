Marcus Godinho put on modified Hearts training regime as right-back comes back into contention

Marcus Godinho is back in contention for a Hearts start against Celtic on Wednesday as manager Craig Levein revealed that the right-back is on a modified training regime.

Godinho, 21, suffered a bad knee injury last season and Levein is wary of putting too much pressure on the Canadian internationalist, who sat out Hearts’ 1-1 draw with St Mirren at the weekend.

“Marcus has had quite a serious knee injury and I’ve been careful with him. His training has been modified,” explained Levein.

“Some days he doesn’t train, particularly if we’re anywhere near astroturf. He comes back into contention for tonight. I worry about him playing two games in a week so we’re just trying to manage the situation.”