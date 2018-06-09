Maroon Memories: Hearts score six in easy Test victory in Adelaide

In 1959, Hearts undertook a tour of Australia, playing the Socceroos five times and a Socceroos XI on two occasions. The first match, played on May 9, was won by Hearts 7-1. The final match was against Australia XI on June 13 with the JT’s winning 9-0.

On Saturday, June 6, Hearts played Australia at the Adelaide Oval to maintain their unbeaten record on tour.

Tommy Walker met his brother for the first time in 33 years

The Edinburgh club, dominating play in midfield, scored twice in the first half, both goals coming from Jimmy Wardhaugh. The first rounded off a fine combined forward movement, and the second, scored just before the interval, was an easy shot from 10 yards out.

In the second half the Scots were right on top and attacked constantly.

Shortly after the start of the second half Hearts were awarded a penalty and George Thomson scored from the spot. One minute later Ian Crawford broke away on the left wing and, from a difficult angle, slammed home a brilliant goal.

Hearts were now in great form and their attacking movements had the Australian defence spread-eagled. After one typical Scottish attack in which all the forwards participated, the ball finally came to Alex Young who had only to walk it into the net.

Crawford ended the football lesson for the crowd of about 11,000 with the sixth goal shortly before the end.

At the time, Hearts’ top scorer Jimmy Wardhaugh reported on the tour for the Evening News. He sent this report for Saturday June 6.

“When we played the Australians at the Sydney Sports Ground (May 23, Hearts won 7-1) I was the recipient of a fine souvenir. It was a Scottish cap won by “Cocky” Taylor in 1889-90. The owner, a Mr C K Bowie, is an old Edinburgh man who hailed from 47 Causewayside and has been out here 46 years. He presented the cap to me following the game – a nice gesture indeed. Pride of place though must go to our manager Tommy Walker. He was on the airfield at Sydney to greet his brother James who had flown from New Zealand. It was the first time in 33 years they had seen each other, James having left the old country when he was 17 years old.

“I was not the only one to receive a souvenir either, as Mr Walker was presented with two Rosebery Charity Cup medals dated 1886 and 1890.

“They were won by Tom Jenkinson who was the first Hearts player to be capped by Scotland.

“Tom died in Sydney in 1952.

“One morning, a dozen of us went down to Bondi beach and spent a pleasant two hours in the surf and playing soccer in the sand. The water is very warm but the local people still think us somewhat strange.

When we were telling a taxi driver about our swim he shivered and said: “That’s the life for the iceberg breakers!” – that is the name of the club whose members swim all year round. A dip at Gullane would almost kill them, I am sure.”

Australia: E Gross, Charlie Di Bartolo, Fred Pagani, Keith Grant, Jack Mather (c), Jim Barr, Peter Stone, Don Hodgson, Colin Kitching, Graham McMillan, Les Scheinflug.

Hearts: Gordon Marshall, Alex Young, George Thomson, Jimmy Wardhaugh (c), Ian Crawford, Robert Kirk, Jim Murray, Jim Milne, John Cumming, Bobby Blackwood, Willie Bauld.

Referee: F Ward.

Attendance: 11,000.