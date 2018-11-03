Maroon Memories: Hearts show no mercy to Aberdeen

Hearts 3, Aberdeen 0. SPL. Saturday, November 4, 2000

Hearts put their midweek CIS Insurance Cup by Celtic exit behind them with a superb 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

The Jambos were devastated by a 5-2 defeat on Wednesday but three goals ensured they would take the three points from the Dons.

Colin Cameron opened the scoring to give Hearts the advantage heading into the interval and Scott Severin tied up the points when he nodded home the second just after the hour mark.

Aberdeen tried to push their way back into the game but Andy Kirk killed them off with just three minutes to go.

Juanjo wasted no time in attempting to open the scoring for the home side and tried his luck after just one minute but the shot deflected off David Rowson.

After five minutes Aberdeen’s Eoin Jess wasted a chance that was easily held by Antti Niemi.

Hearts could have taken the lead five minutes later when Gary Locke met Steve Fulton’s corner but his shot was blocked by Derek Whyte on the line.

The rebound fell almost to Juanjo only for goalkeeper Ryan Esson to scoop the ball up.

Severin powered a shot at goal from six yards out in 23 minutes only for the ball to come off Mark Perry.

But a Jamie McAllister blunder a second later allowed Cameron to break clear and slide the opener passed the Dons young goalkeeper.

Undeterred, Aberdeen continued to push forward and Robbie Winters was denied by Steven Pressley before he could pull the trigger.

Niemi came to the rescue of Hearts again after 34 minutes when Chris Clark unleashed from 25 yards and the goalkeeper just managed to turn the ball passed the post.

Rowson looked like levelling the score-line in 55 minutes with a great opportunity in front of goal but his shot cannoned off the post.

But Hearts went 2-0 up when Juanjo floated a long cross into the box and Severin nodded the second passed Esson in 63 minutes.

With just 20 minutes to go Derek Young should have brought Aberdeen back into the game with a clear shot on goal but hit the side netting instead.

In desperation Andreas Mayer tried an opportunist strike from 20 yards. The shot was powerful enough but fell wide of the post in 80 minutes.

And with just three minutes to go Kirk met a Fulton cross to fire home Hearts third and put the game beyond Aberdeen.

Hearts: A Niemi, R Neilson, S Fulton, G Petric, S Pressley, G Murray, S Severin, C Cameron (C), Juanjo, G Locke (R Tomaschek 46), A Kirk. Substitutes not used: R McKenzie, G McSwegan, K Milne, K O’Neil.

Aberdeen: R Esson, D Whyte, J McAllister (A Mayer 65), M Perry, K McNaughton, C Clark, D Young (A Stavrum 46), D Rowson, E Jess, Dk Young (D Mackie 78), R Winters. Substitutes not used: T Solberg, D Preece.