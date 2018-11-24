Maroon Memories: No problems during Peter Houston’s send-off

Hearts 3, Dundee 1. SPL. Saturday, November 25, 2000

Hearts gave stand-in manager Peter Houston the send-off he wanted as captain Colin Cameron grabbed a brace at Tynecastle.

Houston was in the dug-out in the wake of Jim Jefferies’ exit. Craig Levein was appointed not long after, but in the interim period managers such as Joe Kinnear were interviewed for the role.

On the pitch, Dundee took the lead through a glorious free-kick from Beto Carranza, who had replaced the injured Georgi Nemsadze just minutes before kick-off.

But Hearts showed great spirit to hit back through Grant Murray and skipper Cameron.

Gordon Durie should have broken the deadlock in the 13th minute when Juanjo slipped down the right and crossed to the striker who could not keep his header down. Moments later and Dundee goalkeeper Marco Roccati had to save Cameron’s powerful long-range effort low to his right to keep his team on level terms.

Argentinian star Claudio Caniggia’s pace was starting to trouble the Hearts defence. Steven Pressley found himself the first to be fooled by his trickery and speed and in the 18th minute he was booked for a late challenge on the World Cup hero.

Gordan Petric became the next Hearts defender in the book in the 24th minute as he too was left in Caniggia’s wake outside the box and he had no other alternative to bring the striker down. But from the resulting free-kick Dundee took the lead when Carranza curled a shot past the despairing dive of Antti Niemi.

Hearts reacted quickly after the break and were on level terms when Murray rose in the box to head home Juanjo’s in-swinging cross.

Houston threw on the fresh legs of youngster Andy Kirk in the 77th minute for Durie. And with just three minutes remaining Hearts grabbed the advantage when Kirk crossed from the left and despite McSwegan making a hash of his shot the ball came to Cameron on the edge of the box to fire home past Roccati.

Dundee’s misery was completed in the final minute when Fulton was brought down in the box by Bonetti and Cameron sent Roccati the wrong way.

Hearts: Niemi, Pressley, Petric, Murray, Neilson, Cameron, Fulton, Severin, Durie (Kirk 77), Juanjo, McSwegan, Milne (Tomaschek 90). Subs Not Used: McKenzie, James, Milne.

Dundee: Roccati, Smith, Marrocco, De Marchi, Tweed, Bonetti, Rae, Carranza (McSkimming 69), Artero (Milne 88), Falconer, Caniggia, Langfield. Subs Not Used: Wilkie, Sara.

Ref: A Freeland (Scotland).

Att: 11,539.