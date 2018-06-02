Maroon Memories: War time-rationed Hearts on easy street

Heart of Midlothian opened the Summer Cup competition with a comprehensive defeat of Albion Rovers at Tynecastle.

Neither the Hearts or the Coatbridge management were long in deciding upon their teams, the Tynecastle eleven including AN Other at outside left. No indication was given to his identity. Albion were at their fullest strength.

Seven minutes after the start Hearts took the lead. Kelty had been fouled by Stein and a free-kick was promptly awarded. The ball was sent goalwards and Tommy Walker latched on to it, Anderson in the Albion goal hopelessly beaten.

Hearts had the upper hand for quite some time but then Louden and Mooney took control and began thrusting away at the Hearts defence. Twice goalkeeper Brown was called upon, but he had no difficulty in clearing.

Stein then had to clear a certain goal off the Albion line. His header was promptly headed back by Archie Kelly, the ball striking the top of the crossbar and going over.

Another series of Hearts attacks saw Kelly and Walker missing gilt-edged chances fro close in.

Seven minutes from the interval Willie MacFarlane, winning possession almost at midfield, dashed straight ahead and finished by beating Anderson from close range.

And just on the interval Kelly made the Hearts total three.

The second half was a quieter affair until a clever Walker move saw AN Other gain possession; back the ball came and Walker headed into a practically empty net.

Eight minutes after the fourth came the fifth. Walker again started the move and a perfectly-weighted pass went to Kelly who snapped up the chance.

Mooney scored a consolation for Rovers after 79 minutes.

Hearts: Brown; McLure and McLure; Lyndsay, Blyth and Miller; MacFarlane, Walker, Kelly, Phillips and AN Other.

Albion Rovers: Anderson; Savage and Picken; Blain, Stein and McLetchie; McIlhatton, Kiernan, Louden, Hannah and Mooney.

Referee: Mr J Godfrey, Stenhousemuir.

Attendance: 4000.