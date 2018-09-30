More than 11,000 sign Hearts fan’s petition against semi-final debacle

A Hearts fan’s petition against the schedule of the Betfred Cup semi-finals has attracted more than 11,000 signatures.

It comes as anger continues to mount over the decision to play both semi-finals on the same day in the same stadium.

The SPFL opted last week, with the advice of Police Scotland, to schedule the Aberdeen v Rangers tie for 12pm and Hearts v Celtic for 7.45pm, provoking fury among fans of both the Jambos and the Dons.

The Evening News teamed up with the Aberdeen Evening Express on Saturday to call for a fair deal for fans.

The so-called “Super Sunday” decision was condemned by both Aberdeen and Hearts, the clubs releasing their own statements criticising the scheduling.

Aberdeen called it “appalling” and “inappropriate”, while Hearts owner Ann Budge said the club had “serious concerns” regarding the decision.

The petition was started on change.org on Thursday evening calling for one of the fixtures to be moved to another venue or be played on another date.

It also demanded the removal of the SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Addressed to the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Premier League (sic) it read: “Quite simply, if 4 football teams play in the same city on the same day there will be nothing short of carnage. Expect violence on an industrial scale. The sfa/SPFL are not fit for purpose, Neil Doncaster must be removed from his role within Scottish football. This can’t be allowed to take place, one fixture must be moved to another venue or date.”