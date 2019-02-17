Motherwell 2-1 Hearts: Injury-time goalkeeping howler costs Hearts

An injury-time error from goalkeeper Colin Doyle cost ten-man Hearts a point from their trip to Fir Park in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Steven Naismith had cancelled out Jake Hastie's opener as the sides went in level at the break. With both teams spurring chances it seemed certain the march was heading for a draw.

However, after substitute Ben Garuccio was sent off for a late lunge on Liam Grimshaw, Motherwell's David Turnbull stepped up to take the free-kick. It looked to be heading wide of goal but Doyle made an attempt at claiming it anyway. The ball then spun off his shoulder and landed in the back of the net.

The result means Craig Levein's men drop to four points behind Aberdeen in third place.

Hearts started the brighter of the two teams with a couple of efforts on goal and a penalty claim in the opening exchanges. The away players were incredulous that referee Nick Walsh didn't point to the spot when Jake Mulraney collided with Allan Campbell inside the box. Uche Ikpeazu then had a pair of half-chances after getting on the end of Mulraney crosses from wide left.

Motherwell scored with their first threatening attack on goal. Hastie picked up the ball out right, was erroneously allowed to cut inside by Hearts skipper Christophe Berra and drove his shot into the top corner of the net.

Hearts hauled themselves level on 37 minutes. Steven Naismith initially swiped and missed at Ikpeazu's cross, but with sarcastic cheers ringing in his ears, the Tynecastle talisman was able to kick out at the bouncing ball and send it looping over Mark Gillespie in the Motherwell goal.

Both teams had chances to put themselves in front during the second period with Doyle, to be fair to him, making a couple of strong saves. Naismith had the best opportunity to win it for Hearts when he blasted high and wide after running free onto a cross at the back post.

Doyle then blotted his copybook in the 91st minute as the away side left Lanarkshire with nothing to show for their efforts.

Motherwell (4-3-3): Gillespie; Grimshaw, Aldred, Dunne, Tait; Campbell, Rodriguez Gorrin (McHugh 68), Turnbull; Hastie, Main (Scott 81), Ariyibi (Frear 65). Subs not used: Ferguson, Hartley, Frear, Donnelly, Johnson, Scott.

Hearts (3-4-3): Doyle; Souttar, Shaughnessy (Garuccio 59), Berra; Godinho, Djoum, Bozanic, Mulraney (Dikamona 90); Naismith, Ikpeazu, Clare (Keena 78). Subs not used: Zlamal, Lee, MacLean, Brandon.

Bookings: Motherwell - Rodriguez Gorrin. Hearts - Djoum, Berra

Red card: Garuccio