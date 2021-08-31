Motherwell close to signing Hearts winger Jordan Roberts

Hearts coach Gordon Forrest alongside Jordan Roberts.

The Fir Park club are keen to bring the 27-year-old Englishman back to North Lanarkshire following his loan spell there last season. He scored three goals in eight games between February and April and could now complete a return before midnight.

The Evening News revealed earlier this month that Roberts was not in Hearts’ plans and free to leave Tynecastle Park if he found a new club. His contract runs until summer 2022 but it is understood he is already resigned to moving on.

Motherwell made their move hoping he can recapture the form he showed during that brief loan spell.

Roberts joined Hearts on a two-year deal 12 months ago after leaving Ipswich Town but struggled to command a regular place in manager Robbie Neilson’s team last term.

Hearts moved top of the Championship table and would eventually win the title to secure promotion back to the Premiership. However, by that time Roberts was playing in claret and amber.

He reported for pre-season training in June and played in the opening Premier Sports Cup tie at Peterhead as a substitute. Since then, he has falled out of the first-team picture and is now keen to move on to play regular football elsewhere.

Motherwell officials are hopeful of completing the deal in time to register Roberts this evening and he could then be in line for a second debut against Aberdeen a week on Saturday.