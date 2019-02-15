Motherwell v Hearts preview: Replacing both full-backs | Ikpeazu returns to Fir Park | defensive blow for Motherwell

Hearts will go into this match looking to make it four wins out of four against Motherwell in all competitions this season.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Peter Haring scored the only goal the last time the sides met. Picture: SNS

The sides played out a turgid 1-0 home victory in the last contest as Hearts managed to take all three points from the meeting at Tynecastle. Both teams are much changed from that game. Hearts have welcomed back Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith into the fold, while Motherwell have improved as an attacking proposition also, led by the terrific form of young creative midfielder David Turnbull.

Hearts will be under pressure to get a result with Aberdeen, three points ahead of Craig Levein’s side in third place, hosting bottom club St Mirren this weekend.

The biggest decision for the Jam Tarts manager is who to bring in to replace Michael Smith and Demetri Mitchell and whether he feels comfortable keeping the 4-4-2 system that defeated Auchinleck Talbot so comfortably in their last match without either of his starting full-backs.

Ikpeazu is likely to make his first league start at the ground where he suffered a freak foot injury earlier in the campaign, a blow which robbed him of 21 games.

Motherwell team news: Tom Aldred and Ross McCormack have picked up injuries ahead of the match. Defender Aldred is a major doubt with an ankle injury while forward McCormack is ruled out with a calf strain. Christian Mbulu (hamstring), Trevor Carson (deep vein thrombosis), Craig Tanner and Chris Cadden (both knee tendon) remain on the sidelines.

Possible Motherwell team (4-3-3): Gillespie; Grimshaw; Dunne, Hartley, Tait; Gorrin, Campbell, Turnbull; Ariyibi, Main, Hastie. Subs from: McHugh, Donnelly, Frear, Johnson, Sammon, Scott, Ferguson, Aldred.

Hearts team news: Hearts will be without Smith (thigh) and Mitchell (knee) for six to eight weeks out after suffering injuries against Auchinleck Talbot last Sunday. Midfielder Peter Haring is likely to have to wait another week for his comeback from hernia surgery.

Possible Hearts team (3-4-3): Doyle; Souttar, Shaughnessy, Berra; Godinho, Djoum, Bozanic, Mulraney; Naismith, Ikpeazu, Clare. Subs from: Brandon, Garuccio, Lee, Morrison, MacLean, Vanecek, Keena, Cochrane, Zlamal.

Referee: Nick Walsh. Hearts would like to forget the last time Walsh refereed one of their games as Arnaud Djoum was sent off in a 5-0 defeat to Livingston in December. They had a bit better luck earlier in the campaign when he officiated their 2-1 home win over Livingston, while he also oversaw the 2-1 League Cup win over Cove Rangers. For Motherwell, Walsh has refereed four of their league games this season, including the recent 2-1 midweek win at St Mirren. They’ve won two and lost two of those games.

Magic number: 5 - Motherwell have won five consecutive matches in the Ladbrokes Premiership, though there was a shock home defeat to Ross County in the Scottish Cup near the start of that run.

Key battle: The key battle will come down the wings after the loss of both Mitchell and Smith for the visitors. Gboly Ariyibi and Jake Hastie have become pivotal figures in Motherwell’s recent resurgence as they support lone striker Curtis Main from the flanks. Whomever starts at Hearts on the side of the defence, whether at full-back or wing-back, will have a tough afternoon in store.

Match odds: Motherwell 19/10 Draw 11/5 Hearts 6/4