Nathaniel Atkinson jets into Edinburgh as Hearts' new signing gets UK work permit approved

Nathaniel Atkinson is Hearts' latest signing.

The Evening News has learned that the Australian’s UK work permit has been approved and he is now in the Capital city going through an induction process with his new club.

He is expected to train with his new team-mates for the first time at Riccarton tomorrow. The Hearts squad were given time off last week and are due to report back to their training base in the morning.

Atkinson, 22, arrives from Melbourne City to compete with Michael Smith for the right wing-back role at Hearts. He has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Gorgie club.

He is an energetic and attack-minded full-back who was one of the most consistent performers in Australia’s A-League last year. His ambition is to play in Europe and Hearts moved quickly last month to agree a fee with Melbourne.

Atkinson was an Olympic team-mate of the Tynecastle midfielder Cammy Devlin in Japan last summer and is viewed as a player who could develop into a full internationalist with the Socceroos.

Moving to Scotland is designed to accelerate that process. Comfortable at right-back in a four-man defence or at wing-back in a 3-4-3 system, his versatility, industry and crossing ability attracted Tynecastle scouts.

He is the club’s first signing since the January transfer window opened. Hearts are also keen to sign a versatile attacker who can play in their front three but will not rush into any deal.

They made an offer for the Japanese forward Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa but he is staying at his club, Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, for now.