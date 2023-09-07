Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish clubs are poised to gain an extra safety net in Europe next season as UEFA reorganise their competitions. The team finishing third in this season's Premiership will enter the Europa League qualifying stage instead of the Conference League, with a parachute into the latter tournament’s qualifiers in the event of defeat.

The change could affect Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen or other top-flight clubs like Motherwell and St Mirren who are aiming to challenge in the upper echelons of the table. Last season, the reward for finishing third was a place in the Conference League third qualifying round. A defeat at that stage or the subsequent play-off round meant outright elimination from European competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next year will be different as a result of UEFA's rebalancing, which allows more clubs to enter the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The team finishing third in this season's Premiership will enter the Europa League second qualifying round [unless they assume the Scottish Cup’s EL play-off spot as happened in 2022 and 2023]. They would then face three two-legged ties – second qualifying round, third qualifying round and play-off – to reach the group phase. Defeat at any of those stages would see them drop into the Conference League qualifiers – a useful insurance policy offering extra income.

Aberdeen finished third in last season's Premiership but they assumed the Scottish Cup's European place in the Europa League play-off because cup winners Celtic were in the Champions League. That meant fourth-placed Hearts getting the spot allocated to third place, with fifth-placed Hibs also getting into Europe.

Hearts entered the Conference League third qualifying round, the standard reward for third in the Premiership. They beat Norwegian club Rosenborg to reach the play-off against PAOK Salonika, but were eliminated 6-1 on aggregate by the Greeks last week.

Hibs entered the same competition one round earlier at the second qualifying round, which was the reward for fourth in the Premiership. They overcame the Andorran side Inter d'Escaldes and then the Swiss club Luzern. However, their European campaign ended with an 8-0 aggregate loss to Aston Villa in the play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Edinburgh clubs will sense the incentive to push for third spot this season and take advantage of UEFA changing the format of all three European competitions for 2024/25. The governing body will add four teams to the current 32 clubs in each of the group stages and adopt a new model involving one big league rather than separate four-team sections.

UEFA are changing the formats of all three European club competitions. Pic: SNS

Clubs will no longer play three opponents twice. In the Champions League and Europa League, they will face eight different sides. In the Conference League, it’s games against six different clubs. Half of those matches will take place at home and half away.

With Scotland’s current co-efficient ranking, the Premiership champions will gain direct entry into the Champions League’s new league phase next season. Runners-up will enter the third qualifying round of the same competition but parachute directly into the Europa League’s league stage if they lose.

The Scottish Cup winners again go into the Europa League play-off and then drop into the Conference League’s league stage if they lose. Third in the league enters the Europa League second qualifying round with parachute into the Conference League third qualifying round. Fourth gets entry to the Conference League second qualifying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad