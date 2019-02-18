‘No excuses’ - Hearts’ Colin Doyle opens up over howler against Motherwell

Have your say

Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle has spoken about his injury-time error that handed Motherwell the three points in the Ladbrokes Premiership meeting between the two teams at Fir Park on Sunday.

Facing a late free-kick after Ben Garuccio’s foul on Liam Grimshaw and subsequent red card with the score tied at 1-1, the Irish international appeared to have David Turnbull’s effort covered at his left-hand post.

However, the ball spiralled out of his hands and into the net via Doyle’s shoulder.

The former Blackpool and Bradford ‘keeper looked devastated after conceding the late goal, and apologised to the travelling Hearts support at the final whistle.

On Monday, the 33-year-old retweeted a video of his apology, adding: “Gutted about yesterday ending and result.

“No excuses. I cost us a point. I’ll learn from it and move on. #HHGH.”

Most responses to Doyle’s tweet were positive, with fans replying: “Win as a team, lose as a team” and “Chin up big guy - you’ll bounce back.”