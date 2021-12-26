No issue for Robbie Neilson after Hearts stars get into heated argument during Ross County win

John Souttar and Taylor Moore exchange words during Hearts' victory over Ross County. Picture: SNS

The home side won the match thanks to Michael Smith and Ben Woodburn each scoring in an impressive first-half showing. However, it was a very different story after the break as Jordan White pulled a goal back and the visitors created a few late opportunities to take a point.

After one of those instances, John Souttar and Taylor Moore got into an argument with both players furiously shouting back and forth with one another. Captain Craig Gordon helped calm the situation, but Neilson had no issue with the quarrel.

"I don’t mind that, to be honest with you. It shows that it means something," said the head coach. “We’re two or three minutes into injury time, there’s a set play, somebody doesn’t pick up. If it was all nicey-nicey, we’d lose a goal. So there has to be that bit of aggression between each other.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson embraces Andy Halliday at full-time after his side defeated Ross County 2-1. Picture: SNS

“Once you come into the dressing room it’s done and dusted, we move on.”

Incredibly the result was the first time in six years Hearts at beaten their Highland opponents at Tynecastle.

“Hearts had a couple of poor years so there will be a few records being put to bed,” said Neilson.

“Ross County are a very good team. Although they are down near the bottom of the table, they have a lot of good attributes. They have pace and physicality and, for me, that was one of the toughest games we’ve had here.

“I’m delighted to get three points.”

