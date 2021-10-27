No Liam Boyce for Hearts as St Johnstone match passes pitch inspection

St Johnstone v Hearts is on after McDiarmid Park passed a pitch inspection. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Heavy and persistent rainfall across the country had led to concerns over the playing surface at McDiarmid Park and match referee Kevin Clancy conducted an inspection at 6.45pm.

A huge Hearts travelling support of around 3000 fans had already set off on their journey to Perth and they breathed a sigh of relief as Hearts confirmed via a tweet that the park had been deemed playable and the match was on.

Hearts have already announced their starting line-up for the match with Liam Boyce failing to recover from the calf injury picked up in the weekend draw with Dundee at Tynecastle Park.

French striker Armand Gnanduillet is primed to lead the attack while Josh Ginnelly and Andy Halliday have also been restored to the starting line-up as the Edinburgh club’s ten-game unbeaten Premiership run goes on the line.

