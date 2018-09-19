‘No serious injury’ for Motherwell keeper after Uche Ikpeazu tackle

Motherwell have revealed that goalkeeper Trevor Carson suffered “no serious injury” in a tackle with Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu last Saturday.

Carson had to be replaced by Mark Gillespie after the players clashed in a race to reach a short back-pass – Hearts striker Steven Naismith picked up the loose ball and scored the only goal of the game – and there were fears around the severity of his damaged ankle.

Carson tweeted a picture of his bruised ankle after the 1-0 win for the visitors while Well boss Stephen Robinson claimed the goal shouldn’t have stood.

However, the Fir Park club released a statement which read: “Trevor Carson suffered no serious injury in the tackle that saw him substituted during the weekend match with Hearts.

“Following scans on Monday and Tuesday, the goalkeeper was shown to have sustained no bone break or fracture.

“There is no other damage other than initial cuts, bruises and minor soft tissue damage. The Northern Ireland international is an injury doubt for the weekend trip to Aberdeen and will continue to be assessed.”