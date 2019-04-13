'Nothing to fear in final' - Hearts fans react to beating Inverness in Scottish Cup semi-final

Have your say

Hearts fan react to reaching the William Hill Scottish Cup final after defeating Inverness 3-0 at Hampden Park ...

Hearts fans on Twitter were effusive in their praise for reaching the final.

Steven Christe: "Job well done by hearts bring on whoever, I really don't care #ScottishCup."

Gail Hendry: "And the Hearts go marching on. Great afternoon at Hampden. Scottish Cup Final here we come."

Terry Boydon: "When Hearts go up to lift the Scottish Cup we'll be there."

Chris Donnelly: "Fantastic to see @bobbyburns99 playing on a Hearts team that just secured a place in the Scottish Cup Final."

On fans forum Jambos Kickback, there was some special words for goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal ...

tartofmidlothian: "My faith in this guy grows by the week. Great goalie."

Dannie Boy: "Great save from the free kick. It made our passage to the final much easier. If that had gone in it would have been a different and difficult last 25 minutes or so."

AGoodLaugh: "Absolutely vital save, deserves his applause today."

Rossco: "Hopefully put his League Cup semi final demons to bed. Outstanding save."

The prospect of facing Aberdeen or Celtic in the final isn't fazing some fans ...

Marvin: "Play like you did in the second half then the cup is ours."

neilnunb: "Nothing to fear in the final. We've beaten them both."

The Stig: "Beat celtic in the final and stop the treble treble. Magic!

Jamhammer: "A real positive as well is that players will have to perform to guarantee their cup final place. Well done. Particularly 2nd half."

Some supporters will be going to their first final ...

Aquapam on Twitter: "Absolutely delighted to be taking this wee man to his first cup final in May - I have brainwashed him and his 2 brothers about Hearts since they were born and he understands it won't always be easy, but when it's good it's amazing #alwaysHearts #HMFC #AuntyOfTheYear."

One Hearts fan, however, won't be there on May 25 ...

Chris Johnston: "Hearts get to the Scottish Cup final and I’m in Florida any pubs on #InternationalDrive opening early on 25th May for me to watch??? computer will be on if not!!!"