Oliver Bozanic explains why he is nearing top form with Hearts

Midfield tenacity is Oliver Bozanic’s speciality, as Hearts fans are discovering. The diminutive Australian’s game reached new levels in recent wins against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock to prove his suitability for Scottish football.

A summer signing from Melbourne City, Bozanic has taken time to adapt to a new culture, a different climate and a far more frenetic footballing environment. Scotland’s sub-zero Balticness at this time of year is in stark contrast to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in the state of Victoria.

Weather affects how people live their daily lives and even what tempo they play sport at. Hence moving to Scotland would have been a shock to the system for Bozanic. He is now acclimatised and showcasing a combative edge, relentless energy and decent passing skills to boot in the middle of Hearts’ midfield.

Those attributes are why manager Craig Levein brought him to Edinburgh in the first place. In the absence of Peter Haring, Bozanic’s rise to prominence is vital. The popular Austrian is due to return from double hernia surgery in the next week or so, but will face an arduous task to reclaim his central midfield berth.

“I thought I had done well when I played in games previously. We have a very competitive squad and I feel I am doing well now. Hopefully there is much more to come,” Bozanic told the Evening News.

“I’m trying to build momentum and the team are doing well. We’ve had two wins in the two games since I came back in. I hope we can keep that going and keep moving up the table.

“You always have to be on your toes at this club, giving your best performances. We all understand that and it’s part of football. I just go about my work and do what needs done for the team. That’s basically me.

“I work hard and try to pitch in with goals and assists as well. It does take time to adjust to the Scottish game because it’s very fast and very physical. I feel that, with every game I play, I’m getting closer to the level I want to be. I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“The game is faster here but it’s just a matter of getting used to it. I find that it’s about being able to stay calm, keep playing my game and keep passing the ball when I’m under pressure.”

Bozanic partnered Arnaud Djoum in central midfield against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, helping Hearts to two important victories as they pursue the Ladbrokes Premiership’s top four teams. Those two are again expected to start against Livingston tomorrow.

Harry Cochrane, Olly Lee, Bobby Burns, Ryan Edwards and Andy Irving are also challenging for a place in Levein’s midfield but are having to exercise patience – some more than others. Djoum and Bozanic are the men in possession and, with five wins from the last six matches, there is no obvious reason for the manager to tamper.

Having Bozanic on the field also guarantees an extra touch of set-piece panache. The 30-year-old hasn’t had many opportunities to display his free-kick sorcery since bending a beauty beyond the Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton at Dens Park last October. He still wants in on the act, though.

“I definitely hope to produce a few more and pitch in with more free-kicks,” he said. “I try to get out there and practice them most days at training. If we are winning free-kicks around the penalty box, I’d love to get on a few more of them and score a few. Lots of the lads want to do the same so that’s competitive as well.”

That 3-0 victory at Dundee sent Hearts six points clear at the top of the league, but since then injuries have seriously undermined a potential title challenge. Friday night’s mammoth victory at Kilmarnock kept them firmly in the hunt for European qualification, though.

Bozanic came to the northern hemisphere with that aim at the back of his mind. He had previous experience of British football with Reading, although spent most of his two-and-a-half-year contract out on loan at Woking, Cheltenham Town and Aldershot Town.

He returned to the United Kingdom hoping to make a greater impact this time. Contributing to a push towards the Europa League qualifying rounds would certainly tick that box.

“Of course it’s realistic,” said Bozanic. “We have that mentality of one game, one win, and keep moving forward. If we keep picking up points then we will be in the place we want to be come the end of the season.

“European competition would be massive achievement for the club, for myself and for all the fans. To reach Europe would be very special but it’s still a long way off. We need to keep working and just take it game by game.

“Friday was a massive step. Kilmarnock are a good team, as their position in the table shows. For us to go there and take full points made everyone very happy. Now it’s all focus on tomorrow night against Livingston.”