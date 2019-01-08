Olly Lee’s thumping derby winner for Hearts named SPFL goal of the month

Olly Lee’s winning strike in the most recent Edinburgh derby has been named SPFL’s goal of the month for December.

The Englishman’s stunning effort was the last goal scored in the SPFL in 2018, earning Hearts their first win at Easter Road since 2014 as the Gorgie side emerged 1-0 victors.

It earned 29.5 per cent of the vote.

Lee latched onto Sean Clare’s flick-on, killing the ball with one touch before turning Paul Hanlon and firing into the top corner past Adam Bogdan from around 25 yards.

It was the 27-year-old’s fifth of the season but his first since netting in the 4-2 Betfred Cup success over Motherwell. He had went close days previously when Hearts defeated Hamilton on Boxing Day.

Hearts' Olly Lee scores in the derby win over Hibs. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

Levein noted after the win that Lee had been impacted in the last couple of months by the injuries the side have had to contend with.

“We have been struggling to get Olly as far up the field as that,” he said. “He had a shot on Saturday, a bit of a rasper that he nearly scored with, but we have been struggling to get him into the last third because of an inability to get the ball to stick.”

