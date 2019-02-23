'One dimensional rubbish' - Hearts fans' reaction to draw with bottom side St Mirren

Hearts fans were angered after they watched their side drop points to St Mirren in a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

@BerndPoth: "No words."

@GingerPoet: "Must be said, though, that @DikamonaClevid is the greatest Centreback to have ever graced the league."

@KW_71: "We’ve not been unlucky in the games we’ve drawn and lost - we’ve been lucky in those games we’ve won. We’re the worst team in the league just now. Shocking - truly shocking."

@aitkengraeme: "Hopeless. One dimensional rubbish."

@theitalianjambo: "That's absolutely NOT how you'll reach Europe..."

@cjmrav: "That’s just dire."

@Keir_7: "Another pathetic home result."

@theeoriginal_jc: "Since the winter break we have dropped points to Livingston Dundee Motherwell and St Mirren this is NOT the results that are going to get you in to Europe! Ffs Hearts get it sorted this is simply not good enough!"

@DBruntz14: "We honestly play the same slow meandering football every week. This season is fizzling out to complete mediocrity, got to hope we can somehow do something in the cup."

@Benm501: "That was beyond dreadful, getting worse week by week, Levein looks clueless."

@DonaldsonESPN: "No excuses for Hearts today. St Mirren unlucky not to take all three points back to Paisley. Hard to argue that, for the squad in place at Tynecastle, the players are underperforming."

@RFBorthwick: "I reckon I could set up a team of 11 pals and avoid defeat at Tynecastle tbh. So predictable in every single movement. Absolute garbage today. Only positives are Djoum and Haring looking like competent footballers. Mulraney had 3 good crosses, Sean Clare had wee spells of being a footballer... that’s about yer lot. Is Christophe Berra allowed to be dropped?"

@Amoruso1998: "We need to play at a quicker and more direct tempo when at home to struggling sides. Too often we let poor teams settle into a shape and rhythm."

@maroonspecs: "Slow, unimaginative, predictable, pedestrian and utterly painful to watch."

Pete Barber: "How many times are we gonna let teams in the top 4 off the hook? Yet another chance to close the gap wasted! I’ve been a Levein fan but he’s running out of excuses! Squads pretty much back at full strength and we’re still shocking, imo, he needs to somehow deliver either top three, or the Scottish cup, otherwise it’s another failure and he should walk!"

Allan James: "Was painful to watch. No ideas no spark. Teams now know they just need to pack the midfield against us and we have no answer to it."