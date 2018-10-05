Osman Sow: I’d happily play for Hearts in the future

Osman Sow today spoke for the first time about his failed return to Hearts and insisted he would happily rejoin the Edinburgh club in the future.

In an exclusive Evening News interview, the MK Dons striker stressed he wanted the proposed loan move to go through but claimed he was not given details on why it collapsed.

Hearts agreed a loan deal with MK Dons for Sow in August after selling Kyle Lafferty to Rangers. The 28-year-old travelled north to sign the paperwork and visited Tynecastle Park, where he became a hero between July 2014 and February 2016.

He underwent a medical examination after having knee surgery earlier in the summer, but Hearts decided not to proceed with the move. They signed Craig Wighton from Dundee instead and Sow returned to MK Dons.

The Swede admitted he was disappointed at the time but would have no hesitation in returning to Gorgie if the opportunity arose again.

“Playing at Tynecastle is an amazing feeling. I can’t predict the future but I would definitely be open to playing for Hearts again one day,” he said. “Now I’m focused on MK and looking forward to just getting back playing football regularly. That’s my first aim before anything.”