‘Our worst fears’ - Hearts fans react to Steven Naismith’s injury

As expected Hearts fans were left distraught following the news Steven Naismith will miss 8-10 weeks after it was confirmed that the club’s top scorer needs an operation on his injured knee.

• READ MORE: Hearts boss Craig Levein ‘hopes’ Steven Naismith will return before end of season

Hearts' Steven Naismith is set to miss up to ten weeks. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Jason Wood: “Season is over on the park but could still help CL manage the team.”

Andy Norris: “Give the lad Keena some game time he’s scoring goals for both first n second team.”

Paul Mckinnon: “Better get used to not having him, he maybe away after this season??”

Alex Currie: “Tbf could work to our advantage. Not many teams will touch a 32 year old injury prone player wanting 10-15k a week.”

Roger Hannah: “His injuries, historically, have been ligament ruptures. The recent ones have been muscle tears. Loads of other Hearts players lately have also suffered soft tissue issues, so it’s not a proneness issue. But apart from those ligament issues, he’s rarely missed time for any club he’s been with. I think loads of clubs will still make an offer.”

Tony Gordon: “Instead of relying on 1 player how about wee try and play as a team.”

clobster7: “‘Are you sure you want to quit your current game and exit Football Manager?’”

@Golder56: “Hopefully back for a cup final, fingers crossed for both.”

@seanbaillie91: “Is anyone actually surprised anymore? Can’t blame injuries for everything but we’ve actually spent the full season with our top players being injured for long periods of time. Baffling.”

@galleonskip: “Our worst fears.”

@IainMerc: “That’s a shame about #Naismith and it’s rotten luck (also for Scotland) but it happens. I’m confident there’s enough talent available for @JamTarts to still finish with a flourish this season. Back the manager, back the team and get on with it.”

@KenboPhaw: “Are we the luckiest club in the world or what!!??”

@GraemeMcV: “Players brought back too quickly. We never learn. Huge blow.”

Cade: “Pinning all our hopes on a loan player approaching the end of his career and who has spent most of the season injured is madness.”

Mikey1874: “It is what it is. A player with injuries and it’s catching up again with him. Hopefully he can come back and play some more years. Other players need to step up.”

David McCaig: “I think we need to give Wighton a run of games before writing him off.”

Cosanostra: “Bring back Rudi Skacel?”