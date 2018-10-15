Paulo Sergio delivers Hearts fans a message with 15,000 tickets sold for semi-final

Scottish Cup winning manager Paulo Sergio delivered a message to all Hearts fans, urging them to get behind the team for the Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

Supporters have snapped up around half of their 30,000 allocation for the clash later this month at BT Murrayfield.

More than 10,000 tickets were sold in the first day of going on sale as the club aim to create a 'sea of maroon' at the home of Scottish Rugby.

The club's posted a video message on Twitter from former boss Sergio, who led the side to the 5-1 Scottish Cup success over rivals Hibs in 2012.

He said: "A big hello for all the Jambos. My brother Gary Locke asked me [for a] short message to all the fans. I'm here doing that with a big pleasure. Missing you all but asking everybody to stay behind the team in this important game at Murrayfield.

"The team, for sure, will be stronger with the support of everybody and as our friend says 'let's make some noise'. Let's get a big result to give the possibility to have again a big moment to have for all the Jambos and for our friends there.

"Thank you very much, missing you all."

The club's first semi-final since 2014 was set to take place at Hampden Park with a 7.45pm kick-off on Sunday, 28 May, following Aberdeen v Rangers at the same venue.

However, after criticism of the scheduling from a number of stakeholders, including Hearts, it was rearranged for a 1.30pm kick-off in Edinburgh.