Hearts face Peterhead at Balmoor in their season opener. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Before the Tynecastle club can return to top-flight action after a longer than usual pre-season, they enter the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

For the second time in four years, Hearts make the trip north to face Peterhead at Balmoor Stadium before fixtures against Cove Rangers, Stirling Albion and Inverness CT.

Neilson has so far added one player to last season’s squad with the arrival of Alex Cochrane, while Josh Ginnelly has signed a permanent deal. There could be roles for both Loic Damour, who didn’t feature during the Championship-winning campaign, and Jordan Roberts, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Motherwell.

