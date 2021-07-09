LivePeterhead v Hearts LIVE: Neilson selects first XI with one first-team debut
It has been 71 days since Hearts last played a competitive fixture, a 4-0 win at Stark’s Park over Raith Rovers as the team completed their Championship season in resounding fashion.
Before the Tynecastle club can return to top-flight action after a longer than usual pre-season, they enter the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.
For the second time in four years, Hearts make the trip north to face Peterhead at Balmoor Stadium before fixtures against Cove Rangers, Stirling Albion and Inverness CT.
Neilson has so far added one player to last season’s squad with the arrival of Alex Cochrane, while Josh Ginnelly has signed a permanent deal. There could be roles for both Loic Damour, who didn’t feature during the Championship-winning campaign, and Jordan Roberts, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Motherwell.
We will have live coverage of the match, from updates to analysis and reaction, throughout the afternoon.
Peterhead v Hearts LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 13:50
- Kick-off - 3pm
- Team news - 1.45pm
Hearts XI announced
Robbie Neilson has announced his first XI of the season...
It appears to be a 3-4-3 for Hearts with Alex Cochrane making his debut at left wing-back and Stephen Kingsley at the back. Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven support Liam Boyce.
Captain Gordon
New head of recruitment?
A stroy broke yesterday evening that a new head of recruitment is set to be appointed.
William Lancefield is the man linked with the role vacated by John Murray.
He currently works for Southampton and has worked with Joe Savage previously.
Peterhead could be without SEVEN
Hearts have been boosted by the news that their opponents could be without up to seven players, including Simon Ferry.
Four players were injured in a midweek friendly which manager Jim McInally labelled “expensive”.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome back for season 2021/22 with live coverage of Hearts’ first match of the campaign against Peterhead at Balmoor.
Robbie Neilson’s men last played 71 days ago - a 4-0 win over Raith Rovers - and this will be the first of four Premier Sports Cup group matches ahead of the start of the league season.
We will have match updates, analysis and reaction throughout the afternoon.