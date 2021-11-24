Police commander who watched Hearts almost die from Tynecastle control room aims to join Foundation of Hearts board

Brian Muir is standing for election to Foundation of Hearts.

He is standing for election to the FoH board and is already working with Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge on an exciting community project relating to the club’s unique history.

Having retired last year following ten years as Hampden’s stadium manager, plus a long police career, lifelong Jambo Muir believes he has the skills and experience to help the Foundation reach out to their members more.

“I can bring that operation experience of dealing with fans, fan groups and fan behaviour. I have a lot of time to devote to role now I’m retired,” he said.

“I was heading up Hampden Park Limited which gives you a feel for the challenges of operating in the football world. I am very passionate about Hearts, although so are 8,700 others in the Foundation.

“I was safety officer in the Hampden control room in 2012 when Hearts beat Hibs 5-1. I couldn't let on I was a Jambo. I’ve been involved in the 2012 Olympics, 2014 Commonwealth games and the early build up to Euro 2020.

“One of the most challenging times was the 2016 Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Hibs when thousands of fans got onto the pitch. I had to decide what to do about the trophy presentation and lap of honour.

“I decided the lap of honour was too risky. You can imagine that didn’t go down too well with certain senior figures at Hibs. I just felt, based on what we had just seen, we had to keep things in order.

“I was a match commander at Tynecastle for a number of years, both ground commander beside the dugouts and then up in the control room. I watched the Chris Robinson and Vladimir Romanov eras. There was some pretty unpleasant stuff went on.

“Chris Robinson was physically challenged, his family were assaulted and his house got vandalised. I actually put an officer in the directors’ box in a suit and tie to keep an eye on things. People thought he was a guest. It got that silly.”

Muir watched his club almost die during a year in administration in 2013/14 and will remain eternally thankful to the Foundation. He now works closely with the FoH marketing team.

“It struck me that the club was on its knees and I was delighted when the Foundation emerged,” he added. “I pledged very quickly and then got involved on the marketing side. I’ve been involved in Foundation days, Heart and Soul days, plot ceremonies, etc.

“The Foundation board have achieved so much. The reaction from some fans to the Brora Rangers defeat earlier this year showed a bit of a disconnect between the members and the FoH board.

“One of my priorities would be to engage even more with the members. Now they are major shareholders, I’d like to find new ways of getting people involved in the decision-making processes.

“You can’t have an 8,700-person committee so it’s about trying to make it work. I’d also like various arms of the club to link up more. Big Hearts, the historical guys, marketing department, plus the pledging. Members are the key and always should be.”