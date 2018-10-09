Poll: Choose your Hearts player of the season so far

Few Hearts fans would have believed that the team would be sitting top of the Ladbrokes Premiership after eight fixtures.

Yet, that’s where they sit going into the international break after a string of excellent displays, and we’re asking supporters who has been the best player in the team so far this campaign.

Craig Levein has built an impressive squad after a high turnover in the playing staff during the summer. Within the squad there is a consistent and robust spine.

Zdenek Zlamal has been a popular figure between the sticks with his charismatic style, but also solid and trustworthy goalkeeping. In front of him Jimmy Dunne and John Souttar have put together a fine defensive partnership despite being 20 and 22 years old respectively.

Souttar especially has reached a new level, captaining the side in Christophe Berra’s absence, doing enough to earn his first Scotland cap.

Hearts sit top of the league after a quite remarkable turnaround in squad and style. Picture: SNS/Roddy Scott

The midfield duo of Olly Lee and Peter Haring have been instrumental in the club’s form. The latter is all-action, braking up play but also offering a goal threat, while the former is trusted in possession, direct and has brought a new threat with his set-piece taking.

The attacking trident of Steven Naismith, Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu have all brought different qualities to the final third.

In addition the likes of Michael Smith, Callumn Morrison and Demetri Mitchell have all had key moments.

