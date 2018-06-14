Poll: Where do Hearts still need to strengthen the most?

Hearts have signed eight players so far this summer as Craig Levein looks to significantly improves upon the club’s fortunes after last season’s frustrations.

While there has been a lot of business already carried out, the Tynecastle boss admits he’s still in the market for four more players at least. But which part of the team exactly should he be focusing his efforts on?

