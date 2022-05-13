Predicted Hearts starting XI for Rangers Scottish Cup final dress rehearsal - with many first-team regulars in contention for start

In terms of the league, neither side have anything to play for with Hearts long cemented in third place and Rangers seeing their slim title hopes ended by Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United in midweek.
Further complicating matters is next week’s Scottish Cup final, which comes three days after Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League.
Hearts have a number of first-team players who, everyone being fit, would likely start the match next week, but there hasn’t been a lot of football played by John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin in recent weeks.
Furthermore, manager Robbie Neilson already started resting players in the midweek defeat to Motherwell with the likes of Craig Gordon and Barrie McKay not featuring.
Therefore, trying to predict the team for Saturday is a fool’s errand…
But let’s give it a shot anyway, shall we?